Update: Missing Draper woman with medical conditions found safe

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing Draper woman who has numerous medical conditions has been found safe.

“We are asking for the public’s help with looking for Debbie Nicholson,” said a Facebook post from Draper City Police Department. “Debbie is a 55-year-old Indigenous American, she has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 230 pounds. Debbie drives a silver 2007 Toyota Camry, Utah license plate #D455WM.”

A follow-up post said Nicholson has been found and is safe.