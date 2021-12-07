Outpouring of love for West Valley City detective released from hospital after Taylorsville shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police detective who was shot twice during a gun battle last week in Taylorsville has been released from the hospital to recover at home.

An officer of the Unified Police Department who was shot in the same gunfight, but whose injuries were less serious, was released several days earlier.

“We’re pleased to announce our officer who was shot on Dec. 1 was released from the hospital over the weekend,” says a tweet shared by the West Valley City Police Department..

“The officer was hit in the leg, and in the area between the shoulder/chest. He underwent two surgeries to repair his wounds. Thanks to all who’ve sent well wishes!”

The officer was pushed in a wheelchair between two lines of officers and admirers as they applauded. After he was loaded into the vehicle for the trip home, two WVCPD motorcycle officers lead the way.

The West Valley City Police tweet, shared below, also includes a brief video of the officer being wheeled toward the vehicle taking him home. Neither of the injured officers’ names have been released.

— WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 6, 2021

Suspect Anei Joker, 20, died at the hospital the night of the shooting. He was fatally wounded after firing on police as they attempted to end an hours-long standoff by firing pepper balls into the SUV he had been driving.

Police say a 9-month old baby boy and his parents had been allowed to exit the vehicle prior to the shootout and were uninjured.

See images from Gephardt Daily’s coverage of the deadly incident below.