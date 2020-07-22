Police seek man missing from Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, July 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Vernal Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Brandon G. Dubois was last seen on July 1 of this year.

Dubois is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds.

He has shoulder-length black hair with blond highlights.

Dubois has a piercing on an ear and eyebrow, and a one-inch scar on the right side of his forehead.

“If you have seen him or have information please call Vernal City Police or the BIA Police Department,” says a missing-person post on the BIA Ft. Duchesne Police Department Facebook page.