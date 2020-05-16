State Park officials seek tips after Native American rock art vandalized in Washington County

GUNLOCK RESERVOIR, Washington County, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — State Park officials are asking for tips from the public after being alerted to the vandalism of Native American rock art in Washington County.

“A boulder containing Native American rock art had been dug up and then rolled into the waters of Gunlock Reservoir,” says a statement issued on the Facebook page of Utah State Park & Recreation.

“The incident occurred outside the state park boundaries, law enforcement quickly notified the State Historic Preservation Office. Officials are still investigating.”

Anyone who has information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Utah State Historic Preservation Office by calling 801-245-7225 or reaching out through its Facebook page.