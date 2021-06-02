Officials warn of road closures due to Utah Valley Marathon

PROVO, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of road closures due to the Utah Valley Marathon in Provo Saturday.

“The outside northbound lane on University Avenue will be closed from approximately 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” said a Facebook post from Provo Police Department. “Race participants have the right of way. Traffic will be allowed to cross when there is a break in the runners. There could be a very long delay so please plan ahead.”

In addition, University Avenue will be completely closed between 200 North and 300 South until 2 p.m. All traffic in Provo Canyon will be traveling in the westbound lanes, the post said.

“The flyover ramp going into the canyon from 800 North in Orem will be closed,” the post said. “Please detour South at 800 East to Orem Center Street then east to University Avenue where you will be allowed to access the canyon.”

For more information about the marathon, click here.