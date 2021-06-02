Alanis Morissette to bring ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Alanis Morissette will be making a tour stop in Utah this September.

Morissette will play the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Sept. 23 as part of her Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour.

She announced a 35-date world tour through 2022 on Tuesday after the tour was delayed due to the pandemic. She was originally due to play a show in West Valley City in June 2020.

“Anyone whose show got moved, your current tickets will be valid for the new dates,” Morissette’s website says. ‘If you’re not able to make it out to the rescheduled date, ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options.”

The U.S. leg of the tour starts Aug. 21 in Austin, Texas, and wraps in Los Angeles for a two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 5 and 6. Morissette will then head overseas, closing things out in the Philippines in November 2022. The shows will feature Morissette performing her 1995 album in its entirety, with openers including Garbage, Liz Phair, and Julia Stone.

“Jagged Little Pill” is Morissette’s third studio album and features the singles “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket” and “Ironic.” The album inspired a Broadway musical written by Diablo Cody.

For tickets to the show in West Valley City click here.