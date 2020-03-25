Ogden Marathon postpones 2020 events to the fall

OGDEN, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The GOAL Foundation, producer of the Ogden Marathon, has announced the event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GOAL Foundation said in a press release the new date of the marathon, the 20th of its kind, will be Sept. 26.

Eric Bauman, executive director of the foundation said: “We understand that fall is now a very busy season, but we want to invite everyone to still come out and celebrate 20 years of athletes, volunteers and memories with us; you won’t want to miss it.”

The Ogden Marathon was first established in 2001, and accommodates all levels of ability. Race weekend includes a full and half marathon, 5K, and Kids K.

“We acknowledge and empathize greatly with the difficulty in having to make this decision and appreciate your understanding and support in this difficult time,” said Bauman. “We didn’t come to this decision lightly. We worked with city and local officials, as well other local race directors that this date would affect, to come up with the best solution.”