Ogden Marathon to return in May 2022

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Marathon will return in May 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place virtually in 2021.

“The GOAL Foundation, producer of the Ogden Marathon, is excited to announce that the 2022 America First Ogden Marathon, which will take place on May 21, 2022, will be back to a live, in-person event,” said a news release from the GOAL Foundation.

The Ogden Marathon will celebrate its 21st year this May. In 2021, more than 3,000 athletes participated in the Virtual Ogden Marathon across the country and throughout the world.

The 2022 event will continue to offer a virtual run option as well, with runners being able to select their own date, time, location and chosen distance.

Next year’s Ogden Marathon will offer traditional distances including a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and Relay, as well as a new 12K distance, the news release said.

“We are excited to offer the new 12K distance which will start near The Oaks in Ogden Canyon and end at our world-class finish line at 25th Street and Grant Avenue,” the news release added.

Registration for all distances is now open, officials said.

“We are excited to partner with the Ogden Marathon to demonstrate our enthusiasm for the outdoors,” said Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO of America First Credit Union, the event’s presenting sponsor.

For more information on the Ogden Marathon or to register for the 2022 Ogden Marathon, click here.