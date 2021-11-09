No injuries reported after school bus crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported after a school bus crash in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon.

“A school bus and three other cars were involved in an accident on Pony Express Parkway near Wycliffe Way,” said a tweet from Eagle Mountain City at 3:50 p.m.

“No injuries were reported.”

Sheriff’s deputies diverted traffic down Sparrowhawk Circle and Sparrowhawk Way, and residents were asked to find alternate routes. The roads were reopened a little before 5 p.m.