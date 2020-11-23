Ogden Masonic Temple vandalized, ornate swords stolen

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Masonic Temple was broken into Friday, and ornate swords were stolen, officials said.

“The Ogden Masonic Temple on 20th and Harrison was broken into, the building was vandalized and several items were stolen,” said a Facebook post from Golden Spike Lodge #6, which was confirmed by Ogden Police Department. “The items include several ornate swords and other items. We are offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of our items. The picture attached is similar to some that were stolen.”

A follow-up post said the swords have been recovered by Ogden PD, and have been returned.

“We are very thankful to OPD and anyone who may have assisted them with getting the items returned,” the post said.

Ogden police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 801-395-8221.