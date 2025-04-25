Ogden residential fire causes $300K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, April 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — What started as a garage fire Thursday morning ended up causing an estimated $300K in damages to an Ogden residence.

At about 9:41 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the fire, in the 1000 block of 2nd Street.

“Upon arrival, units discovered smoke and flame coming from the garage of a single-family home,” a news release statement from Ogden City Fire says.

“Firefighters acted swiftly and aggressively to contain the blaze to the main level of the home. Initial reports stated a resident was inside the home, firefighters quickly searched the home and all residents were accounted for outside of the structure.

“Due to the rapid response and coordinated efforts of the crews on scene, the fire was successfully confined to the structure of origin.”

A total of 22 firefighters from the Ogden City Fire and Weber Fire District responded with four engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck, a battalion chief, the deputy chief, the deputy fire marshal, and a training battalion chief.

“The Ogden Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire,” the release says. “The structure has been secured, and the initial damage estimates are approximately $300,000. Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.”