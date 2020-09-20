Ogden women killed in side-by-side crash near Iron Springs

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old Ogden woman died early Sunday morning in a side-by-side crash near Iron Springs in Uintah County.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Red Cloud Loop Road at approximately 1:30 a.m., said a news release from Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies and medical crews arrived on scene, they found a side-by-side approximately 40 feet down a steep embankment.

“Despite life saving efforts by deputies and medical personnel, the female, who was a passenger in the side-by-side, died on scene,” the news release said. “The driver and other passenger sustained minor cuts and bruises as a result of the crash.”

Investigators believe the side-by-side was traveling east on the Red Cloud Loop Road when it went off the shoulder of the road, causing it to overturn and roll multiple times.

Driver impairment is believed to be a factor into the cause of the crash, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.