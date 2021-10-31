One dead, 1 critically injured after pickup strikes car stopped in emergency lane on I-15 in Orem

Find an updated story here.

OREM, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and a second was critically injured Sunday morning when a Kia passenger car parked in the right emergency lane of Interstate 15, near Orem, was struck by a pickup truck that drifted out of its southbound traffic lane.

The fatal collision happened at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“A Toyota pickup was traveling southbound at the same location and drifted into the emergency lane striking the passenger car,” the statement says.

“There we two occupants in the passenger car. The front seat passenger was killed in the impact and the driver was transported by ground ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the pickup had no injuries and was transported to the section office where she was arrested for suspicion of DUI.”

Four southbound traffic lanes were blocked for multiple hours during the extraction and the initial investigation, and later reopened.