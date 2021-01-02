One transported to hospital after rollover near Morgan

MORGAN, Utah, Jan. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported an area hospital after a rollover Friday near Morgan.

“We started off the New Year with a rollover accident on Trappers this morning,” says a Friday afternoon post by the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“Mountain Green volunteer firefighters on Engine131 and Squad 131 responded, one person transported to the hospital by Morgan Fire & EMS.

“Speed, an inexperienced driver and icy conditions contributed to the wreck,” the post says, sharing no additional details.

“2020 saw an increase of 14% in calls for help from our citizens and visitors.”