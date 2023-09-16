Missing Ogden teen found safe

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden teenager reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family.

The student at Mount Ogden Junior High, described as autistic teenage male in an Ogden City Police press release was last seen leaving the school around 12:15 p.m.

Police and the Ogden School District posted missing student notices on their social media pages, while reverse 911 calls were made to surrounding neighborhoods.

Hours after the notices went out, the Ogden School District posted word that the teen had been found.

“He is safe and is reunited with family. We appreciate law enforcement and the community members for their efforts to support the family.”