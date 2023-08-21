Orem Police: Man allegedly violated protective order 106 times

OREM, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man has been charged with 106 incidents related to violating a protective order.

Kerry James Clift, 47, was ordered Friday to be investigated on:

13 counts of violation of JRA/jail release court order, felony arrest, a third-degree felony

93 counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

“Orem officers were contacted by the Utah County Jail and advised that Kerry Clift was contacting the victim by phone from the jail despite the no contact order and pre-trial protective orders that had been in place,” say Clift’s charging documents, filed by an officer of the Orem Police Department.

“Officers checked the phone system they found that Kerry had made 61 calls to the victim’s phone number between (Aug. 8 and 14). Officers reviewed two of these calls and confirmed that it was Kerry and the victim’s voices. Officers also found that Kerry had used another inmate’s jail phone profile to make 43 calls to the victim’s phone between (July 28 and Aug. 7).”

Officers checked two calls and confirmed the voices matched those of Clift and the protected party, the statement says.

“Officers found that 93 of Kerry’s calls to the victim had violated the pre-trail protective order and 13 of the calls had violated the no contact order.”

Clift is incarcerated in the Utah County jail.