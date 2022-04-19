Orem police search for missing 66-year-old man

OREM — Police here have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old white male with dementia.

Lewis Robison, last seen at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the area of 740 N. 300 E. in Orem wearing blue-white striped polo shirt and gray sweat pants, is descried as 6-feet-tall, 188 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair who uses a walker.

He also suffers from high blood pressure and depression. He is believed possibly head to Fillmore, Millard County or the Salt Lake City area.

If you’ve seen Lewis or have any information, you are asked to call Orem police at 801-229-7070 or 911.