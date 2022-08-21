Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case.

“On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD statement says.

“Firefighter Patrick Wells and EMT Jonathan Price flew into action and provided the hummingbird with care.

“After a dose of sugar water, it was a successful treat and release of the patient.”

Hummingbirds, the smallest variety of birds, typically weight roughly 4 grams, about the weight of a nickel or four paper clips.