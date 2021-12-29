Park City Mountain Resort will require masks inside gondolas beginning Wednesday

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Masks will be required inside gondolas at Park City Mountain Resort starting Wednesday, it was announced Tuesday.

PCMR owner Vail Resorts announced the move in a social media post, saying it is implementing the measure at all of its North American resorts.

“Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” said Vail spokesperson John Plack in a statement. “Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts.”

Plack added: “While gondola rides are short and well-ventilated, our commitment to safety compels us to take further action to combat the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to review our COVID-19 policies throughout the season based on the evolving nature of the pandemic.”

