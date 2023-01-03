Park City Mountain shares statement after ski lift death of employee

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Mountain officials have released a statement following the accidental death Monday of an on-duty employee who fell about 25 feet after a tree fell on a ski lift.

“The Park City Mountain team — as well as the entire Vail Resorts team — extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” says a statement from Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain VP & CEO.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

The name of the employee who died has not been released.

All other lift passengers were evacuated safely.