Part of Bonneville Boulevard in Salt Lake City closed for repairs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Part of Bonneville Boulevard, which is west of the Upper Avenues area of Salt Lake City, has closed for repairs.

“City teams have closed a portion of Bonneville Boulevard to all traffic — vehicular, bike, and pedestrian — until repairs can be made to a damaged portion of the road and an adjacent hillside and trail that experienced erosion amid recent heavy rains,” said a news release from Mayor Erin Mendenhall‘s office.

Water draining from Bonneville Boulevard during October and summer storms flowed from the roadway down the hillside toward City Creek, washing out a section of embankment and eroding a portion of the new Lower City Creek Loop trail, the news release said. The new trail did not cause the washout, as the erosion began above it, at the road.

A small portion of the roadway beneath the bike and pedestrian lane was also damaged. The repairs will improve drainage and help prevent future erosion. Work has begun and is likely to be completed the first week of December 2021.

“Bonneville Boulevard is one of the most used and beloved roads for runners, cyclists and families in the city and we know the public is eager to see it fully reopened,” said Mark Stephens, deputy city engineer. “These improvements will not only repair what was damaged but will help prevent erosion in the future so this beautiful area can continue to be enjoyed by the public.”

Bonneville Boulevard is closed between the City Creek Canyon Trailhead entrance and East Capitol Boulevard. It has been converted to two-way traffic between the City Creek Trailhead entrance and the 11th Avenue and B Street entrance in order to maintain public access to the City Creek Trailhead.