SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was shot in the Poplar Grove neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Police responded to the scene, near 900 S. Montgomery St. At last report, no suspect was in custody.

“One person is injured. Please avoid the area,” says a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, issued at 4:08 p.m.

The victim was reported to be in serious condition.

