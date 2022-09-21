Petapalooza set for Saturday at Wheeler Historic Farm

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Animal Services will host the seventh annual Petapalooza: Pet Adoption Extravaganza on Saturday at Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray.

Dogs, cats and other adoptable pets will be present at the admission-free event. Features will include a pet psychic, “tattoos” for dogs and children, and a chance for pets who attend with their owners to participate in a Course A’Lure Run.

Food trucks and more than 50 vendors will be on hand, according to the Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Most of the adoptable dogs, cats, and other small mammals will be in the new Outdoor Education Building. Animals from more than a dozen pet rescue organizations and shelters will be there.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our pets, and highlight the work the animal shelters and pet rescues are doing to find pets new furever homes,” says a statement issued by Salt Lake County Animal Services. “Spoil your pets.”

Or get new pets.

“During this year’s Petapalooza, we hope to break our record and adopt out 150 pets in seven hours,” the statement says.

“Every organization is bursting at the seams with furry friends, you will be amazed to see the variety of adoptable pets that stem from our community.”