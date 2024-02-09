Police make drunk and disorderly arrest at Orem Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

OREM, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Alcoholics Anonymous member fell off the wagon with a resounding crash in Orem.

Police responded to a local Alcoholics Anonymous meeting location where a 47-year-old female had shown up drunk and was being disorderly, the Orem Police Department said in a Thursday afternoon statement on social media.

Her behavior caused fellow AA members to call police, who arrested her, although her behavior continued.

“We applaud her for showing up but not for belligerently kicking our officers and puking in the patrol car,” according to the departmental statement, which said the woman was booked into jail on a slew of charges.

Officers also responded recently to another impairment-driven episode in an Orem convenience store where a 53-year-old male started a fight with another customer and in the process, tossed nachos at an innocent bystander, spilling hot cheese on the man. The brawler also fought officers when being arrested.

“Drugs are one heck of a drug,” the department mused, “and this also seems to be the season where everyone wants to fight everyone else, including us.