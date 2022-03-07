Polar bear yoga? Hogle zoo resident celebrates snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the valley below, weather-impaired humans struggled with snowy road slide offs and fender benders, but at Hogle Zoo, polar bear Neva was blissfully in her element.

“Polar bear snow yoga,” the zoo’s Facebook post explains. “This one’s called ‘Salutation to the Snow.’ Good thing Neva’s got her coat on.

“Neva is loving the weather today! Go say hello in Rocky Shores if you’re at the zoo! Video from: keeper Austin.”

Hogle Zoo is at 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave. Read more about it here.