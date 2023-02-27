Police: 1 arrested after shooting man in leg at Tooele mobile home park

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man in the leg at a Tooele mobile home park Friday night.

Brandon Greg Martinez was taken into custody for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in connection with the shooting at a mobile home park at 1120 W. Utah Ave.

Officers responded to the mobile home park about 11:30 p.m. Friday, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the left leg, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

The man “may lose his lower leg [from] the gunshot wound,” police state in a probable cause statement filed Saturday in Tooele’s 3rd District Court.

Witnesses told police Martinez and the victim had been feuding for about a year prior to the shooting, the affidavit states.

Martinez entered the man’s home without knocking Friday night “in an attempt to settle their differences,” police said. Following an unsuccessful attempt to reconcile, Martinez left and walked to another mobile home where a “common friend” lives, according to police.

The man followed Martinez to the friend’s home, where they continued to argue, police said. After a friend had separated the two men, “Martinez pulled a black handgun from his waistband and fired one round, striking the [victim] in the lower left leg,” the affidavit states.

Martinez then fled from the scene on foot, police said. Officers searched the area and found the man at a family member’s home, according to the probable cause statement.

Police say Martinez told them he “felt threatened by the size and how upset” the other man became during the argument. He also told police he “aimed low, hit him in the leg and ran,” the affidavit states.

Martinez was arrested and booked early Saturday into the Tooele County jail, where he’s being held without bail.