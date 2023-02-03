Police ask for help finding 14-year-old girl missing from Herriman middle school

Police are asking for the public's help finding Sierra Corvin, 14, who was last seen leaving Fort Herriman Middle School about 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo: Herriman Police Department

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an at-risk 14-year-old girl who left a Herriman middle school Friday.

Sierra Corvin was last seen about 10 a.m. leaving Fort Herriman Middle School, 14058 Mirabella Drive, and “is currently considered at risk,” the Herriman Police Department stated in a social media post.

Sierra is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 172 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and white shoes when she left the school, police said.

Anyone with information about Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call Herriman police at 801-858-0035.

 

