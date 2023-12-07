Police: Drunken driver flees officers, crashes stolen van in Provo rail yard

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an alleged drunken driver accused of stealing a van at a gas station and then crashing it at a Provo rail yard Thursday morning.

Provo police received a report at 6:27 a.m. that a 2009 Dodge Caravan had been stolen from a gas station at 900 W. Center St.

“The reporting person informed police the van was almost out of gas, and that it had a disability ramp built in,” police said in a news release Thursday.

About 6:44 a.m., officers spotted the van driving along 920 South near 180 East, the release says. When officers attempted to stop the van, it sped off toward a nearby rail yard, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the rail yard and train activity was halted, according to the news release.

“Officers then located the vehicle on its side, across a rail line. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect was seen climbing out of the window and then fled on foot. After a short foot-chase, the suspect was found hiding underneath a nearby train carriage,” the release says.

Isaac Ochoa, 26, was evaluated at an area hospital before being booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of several charges, including DUI, vehicle theft, fleeing, failing to provide ID, obstruction, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief, failing to remain at an accident, reckless driving, trespassing and driving without a license.