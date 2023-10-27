Police identify man, 34, who died after Sugar House shooting early Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 34-year-old man shot and killed in Sugar House early Thursday.

Tayvin Troy Brandon died at a hospital after being shot near 2256 S. 1100 East about 2 a.m. Thursday, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

The alleged shooter, a 46-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. He has not been arrested.

SLCPD homicide detectives will work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to evaluate if the use of force was criminal, police said.

Brandon’s death is the 15th homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023, according to police.

