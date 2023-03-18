Police investigate officer involved shooting overnight in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Mar. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple jurisdictions are investigating an officer involved critical incident which happened overnight in a Taylorsville neighborhood.

Police have yet to release an official statement, but an officer from West Valley City police confirmed to Gephardt Daily on scene that investigators were gathering evidence in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near 4300 S. Marvinwood Dr. around midnight Friday.

Early, unconfirmed reports from first responders indicated that one person had been taken by ground ambulance to a nearby trauma center. The patient’s condition was not released.

No officers were reported injured in the OICI.

Police from West Valley City, South Salt Lake, Murray, West Jordan, Unified PD and the UHP responded to the shooting call.

A detailed press release is expected later Saturday.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.