Police investigating after gunshot victim arrives at Provo hospital

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting in Provo that sent a 19-year-old man to a hospital Thursday night.

Police were notified about 11 p.m. that a man had been taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Provo City Police Department.

The man was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police later identified a potential scene of the shooting near State Street, according to the news release.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.