Police investigating robbery at Salt Lake City credit union

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Salt Lake City credit union Monday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police say the investigation began at 3:51 p.m. when emergency dispatchers were alerted to a robbery at a credit union at 769 E. South Temple.

Witnesses told police that an unknown person entered the credit union, demanded cash and then left with an undisclosed amount of money, SLCPD said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

“Officers have checked the area but have not found the suspect. Officers believe the suspect left the area in a car. At this point, the suspect’s identity is not known and there is no suspect description to provide,” the release says.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.