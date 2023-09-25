Woman, 40, dies after fall while rock climbing in Provo’s Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after falling while rock climbing in Rock Canyon.

The woman had been rock climbing with friends at an area in Rock Canyon known as The Balcony about 3:30 p.m. when she fell, Provo police said in a news release.

“The female did not survive the fall,” the release says.

Provo police are investigating are working with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. No other information about the woman or the fall was immediately available.

“Family members have been notified, and we share our condolences,” police said.

