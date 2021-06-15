Police: Juvenile arrested for fatal downtown shooting of Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police announced Tuesday an arrest has been made in the shooting death of England Pauulu.

“Update: An arrest has been made in the homicide from early Sunday morning of England Pauulu. We are not releasing the name of the arrestee because they are a juvenile.”

SLCPD officials tweeted the victim’s name and age on Monday.

“Our condolences go out to England’s family and friends. If you have information about this homicide please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-101653,” the SLCPD statement said.

Pauulu was shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a confrontation near 125 W. 300 South, according to police.

When officers arrived they found Pauulu in extremely critical condition. First responders began CPR but were unable to save him.

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise funeral expenses for Pauulu, it says.

“On Sunday morning, my brother-in-law England Pauulu was tragically taken from us too soon!,” the account says. “Since this was very unexpected we are creating his GoFundMe account to help my wife’s family with his funeral expenses.