Police locate juvenile behind Roy High School shooting threat on social media

ROY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified and located a juvenile who allegedly stated a shooting would take place Monday at Roy High School.

Officers were made aware of the social media post early Saturday and “were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect who made the post,” the Roy City Police Department stated in a news release.

Police say the post “indicated the shooting would occur on Monday” at the high school.

“Roy High School will be taking administrative action and the Roy City Police Department is working with the Weber County Attorney’s Office to refer the suspect to the juvenile court,” the release states.

No other information about the social media post or juvenile allegedly involved was immediately released.

“Thanks to all who quickly reported this post which helped to swiftly identify the suspect,” the release states.

