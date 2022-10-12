Police: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was hit Tuesday night while crossing Redwood Road in West Valley City by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Burke said the man was crossing Redwood Road near 3100 South about 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by a lifted, black or dark blue pickup truck traveling north.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, Burke told Gephardt Daily.

The man sustained a critical head injury and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was undergoing surgery Tuesday night, Burke said.

No other information about the truck or driver was immediately available.

West Valley City police is asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call 801-840-4000.