Police pooch gets royal retirement sendoff

WEST WENDOVER, Nev., Jan 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Canine officer Astro received a grand goodbye upon his departure here from the police force.

His retirement kudos included a trip to the city council in session and even a doggie plaque. “Astro has been working with his partner, Officer Fernando Uribe, since February of 2018,” according to a West Wendover post on social media.

“During his time with the West Wendover Police Department he has assisted with numerous searches for illicit narcotics.”

Astro’s highlights include sniffing out a 24-pound load of methamphetamine and a 2-pound heroin detection, according to Astro’s press release..

Over the past several years, Officer Uribe, who has adopted his colleague, has spent countless hours working and training with his K-9 cohort. “Their efforts have had a significant impact on reducing the amount of illicit drugs coming into our community.”

Astro was feted with a formal retirement ceremony at the Jan. 17 meeting of the city council, where the accolades included presentation of his own plague honoring his loyal service. He will now live with Uribe and his family.