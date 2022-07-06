Police say gunshots at USU Moab campus believed to be target shooting

MOAB, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say reports of shots fired at Utah State University’s Moab campus Tuesday night likely were the result of target shooting.

Dispatchers received a report at 8:16 p.m. about shots fired at USU Moab, 1850 S. Aggie Blvd., the Grand County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page. Officers were at the university within three minutes of the call, the post states. No injuries were reported.

While searching and clearing the surrounding area, officers found what appeared to be a target shooting setup about 200 yards northwest of campus, according to the sheriff’s office. New and old shell casings were found in area, the post states.

“At this time we believe the gun shots were coming from this target area,” the post states.

Police said a Ford F-250 truck may have been leaving the area around the time shots were reported.

Anyone with information about shots being fired on or near the USU Moab campus is asked to call the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938 or the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.