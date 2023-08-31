Police say no threat found following report of bomb at West Point Jr. High

WEST POINT, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Point Junior High School was evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, though officials say a search of the school uncovered no explosive devices.

A school resource officer at the junior high was informed about 1:45 p.m. that a bomb threat had been made involving the school at 2775 W. 550 North, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. All students and staff at the school were safely evacuated.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in searching the school and investigating the threat.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office just before 5 p.m. said the school had been cleared, noting detectives “did not discover anything to substantiate the threat.”