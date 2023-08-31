CEDAR CITY, Utah Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police caught up with a pair of alleged counterfeiters thanks to an alert cashier.

On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Cedar City Police Department was dispatched to the Loves Travel Stop, where a cashier reported a suspect passing counterfeit $100 bills, the department said in a press release. “The cashier was familiar with a similar situation that was reported to police earlier in August.”

Officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was stopped by the Utah Highway Patrol on Interstate 15. Two female suspects inside were detained and interviewed.

“Further investigation showed the females were connected to several fraud-related crimes in Cedar City.”

Further detail on the additional fraud cases were not included in the press release.

Roberta Eng, 59, is facing 10 felony counts for the alleged funny money, as is Jazmine Ramirez, 31. Ramirez was also booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (not specified) and paraphernalia.