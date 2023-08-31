Salt Lake City police arrest parole fugitive accused of breaking into garage, stealing bike

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 42-year-old parole fugitive accused of unlawfully entering a garage and stealing a bike early Thursday morning.

The investigation began at 12:48 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received a call from a homeowner near 1300 East and Wilson Ave., Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Officers responded, searched the area and found Amos Hayes with the stolen bike, police said.

“During the investigation officers determined Hayes stole a motorcycle from the neighbor’s home, rummaged through another car, unlawfully [entered] the initial caller’s garage and stole their bike. Officers also recovered the stolen motorcycle,” the release says.

Hayes was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest, police said. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of: