Police say woman suffers medical condition, crashes on I-15 in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition Sunday after police say she suffered a medical condition while driving and crashed into two vehicles on Interstate 15.

Police say the woman was driving a black Kia southbound on I-15 near 7700 South at 3:18 p.m. when witnesses reported the vehicle veered out of its lane and crashed into a Ford Explorer. The Kia then continued southbound and drifted toward the concrete barrier on the left side of the freeway, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Kia then crashed into the Ford Explorer a second time, causing the Kia to rotate counterclockwise and come to rest in the left emergency lane facing the wrong way, the release states. A red Toyota SUV then made contact with the passenger-side door of the Kia to keep it from rolling forward into southbound traffic, police said.

The woman was unresponsive when police arrived, the news release states. Medical personnel began life-saving measures before transporting the woman to an area hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

The woman also had a toddler with her at the time of the crash, police said. Neither the toddler nor any of those in the other involved vehicles were injured, the news release states.

“It is believed that the female suffered a medical condition prior to the crash due to the lack of damage to the involved vehicles,” DPS states in the news release.

All but one lane on southbound I-15 was closed for approximately two hours as officials investigated the crash.