Police searching for suspects after strong-arm robbery in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for three suspects after a strong-arm robbery in Taylorsville in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“These suspects attempted to take four cases of beer (Modelo) and assaulted the clerk and a delivery driver at 3:30 a.m. on 12/9/21,” said an attempt to locate (ATL) issued by Taylorsville Police Department.

“They fled in a gray Subaru Outback, believed to be stolen out of Murray, case MR21-38067/VIN 4S4BSACC2J3291949. The invalid license plate on the vehicle was UT: U431EY.”

The suspects fled eastbound on 4800 South into Murray at a high rate of speed, then went east to Van Winkle Expressway. They continued east to Interstate 215, then went westbound on I-215. They then traveled north on Interstate 15 and exited at 4500 South. They continued eastbound just past State Street and went into a neighborhood, with the vehicle again reaching high speeds.

The suspects and the vehicle also were suspected to be involved in a theft from a liquor store in Taylorsville on Nov. 24.

If anyone has information pertaining to the above incident or possible suspect

information, they are asked to contact Detective Garrett Tan at 385-379-5476.