Police seek help locating Bountiful runaway

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police agencies in Davis County are asking for the public’s help in locating a wayward 14-year-old.

“ We are trying to locate a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Sasha Ochoa,” reads a Bountiful City Police Department post on social media Thursday, since re-posted by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“ She was last seen at her home in Bountiful on 4-21-2023 at 5 p.m. She is believed to be with a boy her age named Ruben (last name unknown).

“They have spoken to friends about dying their hair to change their appearance and going to Las Vegas.”

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 801-298-6000, reference case 230001067.