Police: Son in custody after Spanish Fork couple found dead in suspected double homicide

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was taken into police custody Tuesday after his parents were found dead inside their Spanish Fork home.

Tryston Robert Erickson, identified as the son of the 58-year-old man and 50-year-old woman found dead inside their home near 2250 East and 1400 South, was located in Colorado and taken into custody, Spanish Fork police stated in a news release.

The investigation began at 12:17 p.m. when officers conducted a welfare check at the home. One of the victim’s co-workers reported they hadn’t show up for work for the past two days, police said.

Officers worked with family members to reach the residents at the home and via cellphone but were unsuccessful, according to the news release.

About 1:45 p.m., officers found an unlocked window and entered the home. Inside, officers located the deceased man and woman, the release states. Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

The names of the deceased couple were not released Tuesday.

Erickson was named as a person of interest in the deaths in a 5:30 p.m. news release from Spanish Fork police. Twenty minutes later, police announced he had been taken into custody.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.