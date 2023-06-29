Police: West Haven man shot, killed by stalker hiding in his backyard

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 50-year-old West Haven man died Wednesday night after being shot and killed by a stalker who was hiding in his backyard, police said.

Dallas Wade Martineau, 40, of Roy, was arrested for investigation of first-degree felony murder following the fatal shooting near 4300 W. 4700 South. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The affidavit says the suspect and victim were related by marriage.

Martineau told Weber County sheriff‘s deputies he drove to the shooting victim’s home, hid in his backyard and waited for an opportunity to shoot him, according to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court. After shooting the man multiple times, Martineau fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Dallas Martineau admitted to stalking his victim, lying in wait, and shooting him to death,” the affidavit states.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 11:10 p.m. and found the 50-year-old man unresponsive in his backyard.

Deputies performed CPR until Weber fire crews arrived and took over medical care. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according the sheriff’s office.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve their loss.”

A witness told deputies the man had gone out to his back porch to smoke when he was shot, the affidavit states. From inside the home, the witness heard “multiple pop sounds” and “looked outside and saw a male standing with his arms outstretched like [he] was holding a gun.”

The witness told deputies he believed Martineau was the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies later arrested him at his residence in Roy.

Deputies said Martineau admitted to hiding in the man’s backyard and shooting him. Investigators found multiple shell casings in the back patio area of the victim’s home, and a firearm was recovered from Martineau’s truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He described listening to conversations [the victim] was having in the home. He admitted that he was already holding the gun in his hands. He stated that when [the victim] started to come outside that they made eye contact and he shot him multiple times. He then fled the scene and went to his home in Roy,” the affidavit states.

Martineau is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.

“This appears to be an isolated event and there is no outstanding danger to the public,” the news release states.