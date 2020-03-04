Police: Woman in Whiterocks area reported to have firearm, shots fired

WHITEROCKS, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman in the Whiterocks area of Uintah County is reported to have a firearm and shots have been fired, officials said.

A Facebook post from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Ft. Duchesne Police Department just after 3 p.m. said: “Officers/agents with BIA, FBI, Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife are actively searching for a female in the Whiterocks area. This female has been reported to have a firearm and shots have been fired.”

The roads into the area are going to be shut down, the post said.

“Steps have been taken to work with local schools and school buses to keep children out of the area,” the post said. “Avoid the area until further notice. If you are in Whiterocks we recommend you to leave or shelter in place.”

One Facebook user commented she heard around 12 shots fired.

Whiterocks is a census-designated place, with a population of around 350.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.