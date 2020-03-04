Software company Domo announces Domopalooza will take place online amid COVID-19 concerns

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Software company Domo, which is based in American Fork, has announced its annual user conference Domopalooza will be streamed online amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

Domopalooza had been scheduled to take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday, March 17 to Friday, March 20.

Instead, the conference will be “an 100% online event,” according to the company’s website.

Keynote speakers include Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Domo Josh James and Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering for Domo, Catherine Wong.

The FAQ page for the conference said: “We are turning this year’s Domopalooza into a live and on-demand event exclusively available online. This way our audience will not have to travel to enjoy the rich content of this event. Instead of bringing the world to Domopalooza, we’re extremely excited to bring Domopalooza to the world.”

The page added: “In addition to all of the great keynotes, product announcements and education opportunities, we’ll be taking you on location to some of our amazing customer sites and giving you a behind the scenes view into how Domo is changing the way they run their business. We’ll also be shooting breakout sessions at some of Utah’s most beautiful locations.” For more information on the event click here.

Experience management company Qualtrics, which has co-headquarters in Provo, and Seattle, Washington, announced Tuesday it is rescheduling its annual user conference amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The X4 Experience Management Summit was set to be held Tuesday, March 10, through Friday, March 13 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The company had lined up speakers including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tony Hawk and Arianna Huffington.

The company said the conference will take place in early fall, though the exact dates have not been set yet.

Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, who is leading the public health response to COVID-19, said at a press conference at the Utah State Capitol Monday that the focus of the Utah Department of Health at this time is identifying any person in the state who could possibly have the COVID-19 virus.

She said the state has tested 17 Utahns for COVID-19; there have been 15 negative tests, and two results are pending. Those final two results should come back imminently.

Dunn says there are approximately 65 people who are being actively monitored, who are deemed to be at risk of contracting the virus. These are mostly travelers that have returned from mainland China. All of these individuals are maintaining quarantine in their own homes in case they do test positive for COVID-19.