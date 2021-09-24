Police: Woman shot outside Roy Sinclair station; suspect who fled now in custody

ROY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was shot outside a Sinclair station in Roy was transported to Ogden’s MacKay-Dee for surgery early Wednesday evening.

Police from Roy and Riverdale responded to the scene, at 5190 S. 1900 West, after a 5:30 p.m. call to dispatch reporting the incident.

Stuart Hacksworth, spokesman for Roy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the male shooter pulled up and shot the woman before fleeing the scene.

Hacksworth said that through the work of Roy City police and neighboring agencies, the suspect was apprehended in northern Davis County and taken into custody a short time later.

Hackworth said the suspected shooter and the victim are known to each other, but the nature of their relationship was unclear. The man is in police custody and being questioned, Hackworth said.

The woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and is undergoing surgery, the officer said.

The rear driver’s side tire of the woman’s pickup was struck by a bullet, Hackworth said, adding that police have found evidence that five bullets were fired in the gas station/convenience store parking lot before the shooter fled.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details are released.