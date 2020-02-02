Post Malone shoots 1 Super Bowl commercial at Utah bar; flashes ‘prop’ Utah driver license in 2nd

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A possible Super Bowl ad for Bud Light Seltzer will feature scenes of singer/rapper/record producer tossing back the fizzy hard soda at none other than Ogden bar Brewskis.

Brewskis managed to keep the secret until this week.

“Does this bar look familiar?” asks a coy post on Brewskis Facebook page.

“Here is Post Malone enjoying a #BudLightSelzer (filmed on location). #ThisBudsForYou#PostMalone #OgdenUtah #Historical25Street #BudLight”

The bar was closed for filming on Jan. 8.

“Sorry for the late notice,” a Facebook post that day said. “BREWSKIS will be closed today while Hollywood does some filming — stay tuned, details to come.”

Social media voters will decide whether Post Malone’s Utah-shot Bud Light commercial or one made in San Tropez will air during the Super Bowl. To cast a vote, click here.

Malone, 24, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, maintains a Utah residence and recorded one of his albums there, according to Wikipedia.

On a Doritos Limón ad that debuted during the NFL ProBowl last Sunday, Jan. 26, Malone can be seen giving a bartender a driver licence that clearly identifies him as Park City resident “Post Limón.”

The Doritos Limon ad on YouTube hasn’t drawn many Utah related comments.